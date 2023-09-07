A video of a young man opening up on what he saw after visiting the Canada visa application centre in Ghana has gone viral

The man was in disbelief over the huge numbers that had visited the place in a bid to proces their documdnts and travel to Canada

Netiznes who saw the video expressed diverse opinions over the issue

A young man, @dukeagyemang has taken to TikTok to lament the over the mass exodus of Ghanaians desperately leaving the country in search of greener pastures aborad.

His decision to go public on the issue comes apparently after he visited the Canada visa application centre at Abelemkpe in Accra.

Showing proof of what he was talking about, the young man shared a video which captured hundreds of people standing outside the premises of the centre in an anxious wait hoping to get their document processed.

Apparently he was also aiming to travel and revealed that the huge numbers often results in long queues.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 400 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed diverse opinions on the subject matter with some opining that this issue only points to hardship in the country.

GetMoney replied:

I was there March 2023 and thank God. My prayers was accepted.

russellcoaches stated:

Eiiii Ghana will be empty soon

MR.REDDINGTON added:

People pick mind dey lef Ghana after shouting 4 more for Nana; who should stay and endure?!

GyataGH indicated:

I am seriously amused as to why the politicians are not worried about this situation

Lady on how she got her Candaian visa

Earlier YEN.com.gh preported that a young lady now resident in Canada said most people do not research so they can apply for their visas abroad themselves, and that is why they pay agents for such services.

Angela Sarpong said she applied for her Canadian visa herself after reading the requirements and ensuring that she meets all of them.

She told SVTV Africa that she was not keen on travelling but was only trying her luck when she got the visa.

