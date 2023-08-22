Several Ghanaian nurses have in recent times relocated to European and American countries to seek better wages for their services

However, Gifty Antwi, a Ghanaian abroad, said most of the nurses who moved to the UK recently are still without jobs

She added that it is better to get a job before moving from Ghana to the UK than hope to be employed when you enter the country

Gifty Antwi, a Ghanaian woman living in the UK, said several Ghanaian nurses and health workers who recently relocated to the UK are still without jobs.

She said many Ghanaian health workers who have moved from Ghana to the UK reach out to her to help them find jobs.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gifty, who is based in Milton Keynes, said it used to be easy to get a job in Milton Keynes but that is not the story anymore.

“It used to be easy to get a job in Milton Keynes but not anymore. You could work five or four days a week, but it’s tough to get two days now. Those who suffer the most are the part-time workers who get jobs through an agency."

"Most of the health workers who have come from Ghana to the UK are still at home. Recently, two of them reached out to me on TikTok to help them,” Gifty added.

Gifty Antwi advised other nurses in Ghana who wish to travel to the UK to ensure they secure jobs first before relocating.

The Ghanaian who has lived in the UK for six years also spoke about how she got to the European country. According to her, her husband left to the UK a few months after they got married. She also shed some light on raising a family in Britain.

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian nurse working in Birmingham said she earns more in the UK and is happy she relocated to support herself and her family back home.

