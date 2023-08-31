TikToker Osanju, in a video, visited a barbering shop where he met a young lady he found appealing and initiated a conversation with her

During the conversation, Osanju asked the lady where she schooled, and she revealed that she was a first-year high school student

The revelation left Osanju shocked, as he could not believe the lady was that young, but he still proceeded to ask for her contact

This move didn't sit well with a portion of his TikTok audience. In the comment section of the video, concerned followers expressed unease about the situation. Many advised Osanju to exercise caution and be mindful of the potential implications of pursuing a connection with someone significantly younger. Some folks told him his behaviour might end him in Nsawam Prison.

Osanju sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kimbery said:

You could see the girl wasn’t comfortable

Deon Nana said:

Bro wan end his career

Veracity reacted:

Stop doing that to small girls bcos is not funny and it seems like harassment. You have support and followers.

Deladem_Romario said:

Jail straight, not even nana ama can save u

