A video of a young man flaunting his pretty Romanian girlfriend on TikTok has gone viral

Mr Happiness revealed that his lover performs house chores anytime she visits him

She advised Ghanaian women to forgo the notion that they are not supposed to perform house chores when they visit your boyfriend

A man living abroad has taken to TikTok to flaunt his pretty Romanian girlfriend and also to advise Ghanaian women on the need to be dutiful.

The man who identifies himself as Mr Happiness on TikTok shared a video where the pretty young lady was seen packing shirts.

Man flaunts lover in a video Photo credit: @kofigabs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Given a backstory, Mr Happiness said her lover was about to return to Romania after spending some good time with him but opted to perform all the necessary house chores before she leaves.

Making a sharp contrast, Mr Happiness revealed that some Ghanaian women have the gross misconception that performing chores in their boyfriend's home is wrong.

"If you want a man to marry you, when you visit him at home help out in tidying up the place, that way, his affection for you will grow and he will eventually marry you'

He added: "Do not anyone deceive you that when a man is not your husband, you should not visit him and perform house chores".

At the time of writing the report, the 51-second video had gathered over 3000 likes and 36 shares

Watch the video

Man reveals he has never argued with a lover over money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a middle-aged Ghanaian man living abroad has turned heads online after he made an interesting observation about the white ladies he has dated.

He explained that in all his relationships with white ladies, not once has it occurred that the woman argued with him because he didn't give her money.

Mr Happiness stated that the arguments he had with them were mostly because he was not giving them enough attention in the relationship.

"My brother, if you are in Ghana, save the money you are spending on a lady, and it travels, once you come, you find so many ladies like her

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh