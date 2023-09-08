A Ghanaian woman residing in the US has shared her reasons for getting married to a man she knew she did not love

Vida Thompson said she entered the marriage with the wrong idea, and that was why the union collapsed

Her husband proposed to her so he could get a resident permit, and she accepted because she was growing old and needed a child

Vida Thompson is a Ghanaian living in the United States of America who divorced her husband. She said her marriage broke down because she entered the union with the wrong idea.

She recounted that her reason for marriage was because she was growing old and needed a child. Vida added that she knew that her husband was marrying her so he could get his legal documents.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Vida admitted there were some red flags in the relationship but she did not back down on her quest for marriage and children.

Vida Thompson has since remarried and said she is happy with her new man Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

"Each of us had a motive for getting married. He wanted paperwork, I was getting older and wanted children. As long as he was unmarried and wanted to get married, I didn't mind that he wanted the documentation because I wanted children."

Vida said after they got married, they had communication issues and both did not care so much about the marriage since they had what they wanted.

Vida was married to her ex-husband for 11 years. She said they tried to settle their differences, but they persevered until he got the permit.

She admitted her wrong in thinking she could live without a man after having her children. She said every woman needs a man as a support abroad.

Vida has remarried another Ghanaian man she met on Facebook.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian living abroad said he would choose America over his mother and wife

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian in the USA said that he would pick America over the two most important women in his life, even on their deathbeds.

He gave reasons and added that his wife knew about his stance.

"I always tell my wife that I'd choose America if they ask me to choose between her and America. Because she can remarry, but maybe I would not get the opportunity to come to America again."

Ghanaian man abroad flaunts Romanian girlfriend

Another Ghanaian man showed off his pretty Romanian girlfriend in a TikTok video and admonished Ghanaian women to be dutiful.

Mr Happiness shared a video where the pretty young lady was seen packing shirts.

He revealed that his lover had decided to finish all the household tasks before she left because she was about to return to Romania after spending quality time with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh