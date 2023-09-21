Freda Afriyie, a Ghanaian lady living abroad, has taken to TikTok to send a strong warning to Ghanaians who message her for help

The lady described what she goes through to get money to fend for herself, stating that Ghanaians back home think life in Europe is rosy

Freda mentioned that she suffers to make money, so no one should reach out to her for handouts

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Freda Afriyie, a Ghanaian living abroad, has issued a stern warning to her fellow Ghanaians back home. She described the challenges she faces in her daily life to fend for herself and emphasised that life in Europe is far from the rosy picture many might imagine.

Ghanaian lady abroad laments Photo Source: fredaafriyie

Source: TikTok

Freda, who currently resides overseas, shed light on her occupation as a caregiver in care homes. She expressed the demanding nature of her job, which involves taking care of elderly individuals. This occupation, she emphasised, was far from glamorous and entailed a great deal of physical and emotional strain.

In the video, Freda revealed that she endures significant hardships to earn a living, stressing that her financial struggles are very real. She highlighted the misconception held by some Ghanaians that living abroad automatically translates into financial prosperity.

Contrary to this belief, Freda emphasised that her path was not easy, and she works diligently to make ends meet. She narrated how people frequently DM her looking for handouts and asked them to stop it.

Freda Afriyie's warning sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Babs said:

Ghanaians we talk too much they massage you not for public why don't you reply them

Moves Gh wrote:

Dear dis is private so why don’t u reply them in private oh BIbini hmm‍♂️

modda baby commented:

if they know the kind of work we do in abroad they would cry for us

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian man living abroad says life is hard there

In a similar story, a young man sparked reactions online after he opened up on why lazy people should not dare to travel abroad.

In a video, the young factory worker said that hard work is the major driving force that leads to success abroad; hence, lazy people have no business being there.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the admonition of the man, with some disagreeing with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh