Reformed hard substance user Abigail Sarpong has launched her crusade to prevent others from following her former path

Abigail, who regained her life after committing to enter rehab, has started her project to help others like her

Many people praised her for her courage and willingness to help the youth live healthy lives

Ghanaian reformed hard substance user Abigail Sarpong has launched a Say No To Substance Abuse Campaign to educate others about the dangers of narcotics and encourage the youth to abstain from them.

The now healthy-looking young lady amassed some Kumawood stars, including Dr. Likee, to join her crusade.

A photo collage of Abigail Sarpong before and after rehab Image credit: +Plus 1 TV

Source: Facebook

In the video, fit Abigail led the army through the streets, sharing her story with everyone interested in their campaign.

She looked well-fed and robust in a shirt and jeans. Her skin also had a healthy glow, which she has maintained since rehab. Abigail said:

"By God's grace, I'm healthy. So, I want to use myself as a lesson for those who use substances, especially illegal narcortics. They should use me as a case study."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Abigail the reformed addict's campaign

Many people dropped words of encouragement for Abigail and her team.

@winifrednyarko1650 commented:

Abigail is looking great I pray God continue to bless her so she can go far with her campaign.

@winifrednyarko1650 commented:

Richie, may God bless you for helping Abigail, and I know God has good plans for her.

@user-li7pt7ci2s commented:

Abigail, you look good. Richie, God bless you for your good job.

@joycebonsu1469 commented:

Bro am in Dubai Abigail is my friend. I would like to see her when you come and support her with something small.

Dr Likee screams after seeing former addict Abigail emerge from rehab

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ras Nene reacted after seeing his longtime friend return from rehab.

Abigail, a former hard substance user, was discovered by a good samaritan who offered to oversee her recovery. The first time Ras Nene saw her before she was committed to rehab, he cried.

He reminisced past days when Abigail was one of the most beautiful girls in the area. But she looked deformed after years of frequent narcotics usage.

Dr Likee was very happy to see her transformation after recovery.

Source: YEN.com.gh