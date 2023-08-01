Abigail, a young lady struggling with addiction to illicit substances, received support from Kumasi-based blogger +plus1 TV and colleagues, who took her into rehab

After a few months, she successfully completed her rehabilitation and was discharged, appearing fresh and stunning in comparison to her old pictures

This inspiring story showcases the positive impact of compassion and support on the journey to recovery and renewal

In a heartwarming tale of transformation, Abigail, a young lady who battled addiction to illicit substances, found a new lease on life after being taken into rehab by Kumasi-based blogger +plus1 TV and his colleagues.

After spending a few months at the rehab center, Abigail has successfully completed her journey to recovery and has been discharged.

In a shared video on YouTube, her fresh and stunning appearance in stark contrast to her old pictures has excited many, including Dr. Likee, eliciting admiration for her progress and inspiring hope in others facing similar challenges.

Abigail, a young Ghanaian lady transforms completely after rehab Photo credit: plus1tv1

Source: Youtube

This inspiring story serves as a reminder of the power of compassion and support in facilitating positive change and renewal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians excited upon seeing Abigail's new looks after rehab

See the heartwarming messages the video of Abigail's transformation has garnered on social media below.

@vivianagyenimboateng7563 said:

Abigail,I'm even crying out of joy,I'm very happy for you,so please and please again what's left for you is to have time for your self because even your Co-tenant can't believe what they're seeing. Abigail,to God be the glory forthe great things he has done.

@kobiroman_superstar1 commented:

Such a great spectacle ✌ abigail is looking amazing blessings to you all who's contributed to this success but there's still more to go and i pray nananom and asaase yaa see her through. Piawwww

@primetestimonychannel5557 stated:

I am seeing Abigail and tears are in my eyes. Abigail I beg you please remain calmn and stay at the rehabilitation centre for the proposed 4 months and listen and observe all that they are teaching you and when you come home finally, things will change for you. My brother God bless you and your team, all the contributors and the staff of the rehabilitation centre. Ewuradze nhyira hom papapapa. Greetings from Accra

Beautiful lady says as she shares amazing weight loss transformation in photos

Meanwhile, a woman took to social media to show off her progress photos of her weight loss transformation.

@chaneIani’s results are amazing and reveal a remarkable difference in her physique which has taken her a year to achieve.

Lady builds her own house 4 months after relocating abroad, video emerges

In other news, a lady took to TikTok to show people a house she built four months after she moved and started living in Korea

The lady, @mamnisi1, proudly posted photos of the house, which is now at an advanced stage of construction

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh