Celebrated TV show host Gifty Anti's husband left many teary-eyed after his speech at The Standpoint at 15 celebration

Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, spoke passionately about the upliftment from his marriage to Gifty Anti

Many people became emotional at the sight of the strong leader pledging his allegiance to his wife

Ghanaian broadcaster Gifty Anti's husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, praised and lauded his wife for her relentless drive to elevate society.

In his speech, Nana Ansah Kwao detailed how his wife tackles the taxing work of producing and hosting her show, The Standpoint.

He also mentioned Gifty Anti's mental toughness in being able to handle all the pressures from her work.

A photo collage of Gifty Anti and her husband Image credit: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

The respected chief touched on how his marriage to the celebrated media personality has changed his life and community. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I am very proud. You see, because of the many doors that have been opened for me because of her hard work.

"For us in Adumasa, with all her platform, what she has championed for us in Adumasa. We were back on the map from nowhere, and now we are living in a little republic. She set up a beautiful library. And I think within the Eastern Region, Adumasa is the only school with a proper library attached to it. All thanks to her."

Nana Ansah Kwao added that his wife is the strongest for being able to do the most challenging work in the world - begging.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Gifty Anti's husband's emotional speech at The Standpoint at 15

Many commended Nana Ansah Kwao for being a supportive husband.

@yaam.akubia2552 commented:

Awwwwww, so adorable ❤❤❤ Great job Oheneyere, and thanks, Nana, for all the support.

@dianalarbi4620 commented:

God bless you so much for being a supportive husband, greater doors will be opened for you and your family in all you do.

@mamek1927 commented:

That's a good husband right there

Gifty Anti sends her husband a lovely message on Father's Day

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Gifty Anti celebrated her husband on the special International Men's Day.

The celebrated broadcaster took the opportunity to flaunt her husband while praising him. She shared a photo of her husband and daughter with a beautiful caption.

The photo featured Gifty Anti's husband carrying their daughter in his arms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh