Ras Nene, in a video, expressed joy after seeing the transformation of former hard substance user Abigail

Plus 1 TV, a YouTube media house, discovered Abigail in the trenches of Kumasi, looking skinny and deformed due to the use of hard substance

The channel decided to help Abigail, and in the video, they showed the world the massive change and transformation Abigail had undergone since her rehabilitation

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene expressed his heartfelt joy upon witnessing the astonishing transformation of former hard substance user Abigail. The heartwarming moment was captured in a video that has touched the hearts of many.

Abigail's remarkable turnaround began when Plus 1 TV, a well-known YouTube media house, discovered her in the trenches of Kumasi. She appeared malnourished and unrecognisable due to her struggle with hard substance addiction. Recognising the urgency of her situation, Plus 1 TV extended a helping hand to Abigail, offering her a chance at a new life through rehabilitation.

The video, now making waves on social media, documents Abigail's incredible journey from a frail and malnourished individual to a picture of vitality and health. Through the support of Plus 1 TV, Abigail's dedication, and the care of rehabilitation professionals, she underwent a profound transformation. To share this beautiful progress with their audience, Plus 1 TV and Abigail visited Ras Nene, and her new look visibly moved him.

Ghanaians express happiness at Abigail's transformation

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

rashidaotoootoo136 commented:

The grandma got me crying . We thank God for how far he has brought Abi.God bless everyone who contributed

amoskwakye7610 reacted:

May Elohim Yahweh bless you guys for loving and caring for a beautiful soul like Ab

adadephilip999 said:

It tells how Ghanaian cherishes life more than riches

