A video of a young lady's reaction after she was served a meal at a restaurant has gone viral

The young lady's main issue for voicing her displeasure was that the food was too costly

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the lady's reaction, with many agreeing with her

A young Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after she lamented over the amount she and her friends paid for a meal they ordered at a restaurant.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the moment the beautiful young lady was seen expressing her displeasure over a spaghetti bolognese dish she ordered.

Lady laments over the price of spaghetti dish Photo credit:/@lami_hipsy/TikTok

Pointing to the meal, she explained that the plate of spaghetti dish cost GH¢250, something she believed was expensive.

The caption of the video sought to suggest that the young lady was a Kumasi-based woman who was not familiar with the food prices of restaurants in Accra.

"Someone shld tell this Kumasi girl leaving in Accra not for the weak.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 28,000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video laughed at the reaction of the young lady with many saying the food is costly in Accra.

Efya_Prempeh reacted:

And it doesn’t even look like spaghetti bolognese lol

Joe Achie stated:

Over pricing is what is killing Ghanaians and they keep blaming the government. Pizza is expensive in Ghana than the USA

cuddles.baj replied:

It’s true, Accra is nt for the weak. I mean after the cost of livin sef you still need to learn to swim else flood go carry ur expensive sofas away

Henry Asiedu Jnr indicated:

GH¢250??This is daylight robbery

maame sika25

May god bless everyone who leaves in Accra stay blessI will stay kumerica

