A video of a young man proposing to a lady during the recently held Julorbi protest has gone viral

The young lady initially opened up on her intent to find a husband at the protest grounds

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady for achieving her heart desires

A young Ghanaian lady's approach to finding love has got social media buzzing.

This comes after she took her search for a lover to the recently held Julorbi protest, where she displayed a placard revealing she was looking for a husband.

Luckily for her, a young man whose intent of joining the protest was to call out the government over hardships in the country took advantage of the situation to profess love to the beautiful spinster.

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, who was clad in black, was spotted on one knee putting a ring on her finger.

Amidst cheers from excited onlookers, the lady who acted shy smiled as the guy put the ring on her finger.

The young man, on his part, also stood up and danced with excitement, knowing very well that he was leaving the protest a happy man.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 57 comments.

Watch the video below

Guy stated:

So how Addo D go take Us serious

ASM HOMES indicated:

hahaaaaaaaaa, it worked

Mckeown's Hour remarked:

life is just this simple. is only arrogant who suffers.

Callme_Akaba added:

I should have gone for this protesting thing

Sandy reacted:

Finally she found hubby

gyanevans681 wrote:

who is that who wants to stand in my way, tell him i don't like jokes like that

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Netizens who watched the video congratulated both the young man and the lady on finding love.

