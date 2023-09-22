Ghanaian Man Left Disappointed As Lady Fails To Show Up On A Date, Stranger Eats Pizza With Him
- A video of how a young man stormed a pizza joint and ate a customer's food has left many people stunned
- The man mastered the courage to move to the next table and began to eat the food uninvited
- Netizens who saw the video laughed at the actions of the young man, with others telling him not to try it on them
A Ghanaian man has opened up on how he enjoyed a large pizza for free even though he was cash-strapped.
Sharing what happened, the young man @samqweeku released a video on TikTok which showed the moment he walked into a pizza joint not knowing what fate awaited him.
As he entered, he saw a well-dressed man who had ordered two large pizzas and had apparently begun eating one as the person he was waiting for failed to show up.
Sensing an opportunity to eat for free, the young man mastered courage, moved to the guy's seat uninvited, and then began to eat the pizza too.
Initially, the guy was stunned and wanted to restain him, but allowed him to eat it since he didn't want to create a scene.
With this, the stranger ate the pizza with energy and vim as he paid for it.
The 1-minute video was captioned "I showed up and gave a showdown" had gathered over 100,000 likes and 800 comments at the time of writing the report.
Ghanaians laugh at the reaction of the young man
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the action of the man
Ewura1995 stated:
ahua oooo ur mum told u not to eat in someone's house
Papaga Bless indicated:
That showdown was necessary
abyna baby reacted:
That part when he wanted to take back the coke
Real Ghunplay commented:
That guy ein face de3…only judge can God
Man refuses to pay for plate of jollof
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man caused a stir after a video of him arguing at a restaurant surfaced online.
The man's issue was that he would never pay GH¢120 to pay for a plate of jollof rice when the same meal could be bought at a cheaper price elsewhere.
As he kept on complaining over how expensive the food was, a male waiter walked straight to his table and served him and each of his friends a plate of jollof rice, a situation that angered him as he stood and began to leave.
