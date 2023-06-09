A video of a young man complaining over the price of a dish at a restaurant has gone viral

The man said he would not spend GH¢120 on a plate of jollof rice because it was too expensive

Netizens who thronged the comment section agreed with the man regarding the cost of the meal

A young Ghanaian man has sparked huge reactions on social media after a video of him arguing at a restaurant surfaced online.

The video, which has since gone viral, captured the young man revealing that he would never dish out GH¢120 to pay for a plate of jollof rice when the same meal can be bought at a cheaper price elsewhere.

Ghanaian man laments the cost of jollof rice at a restaurant Photo credit:@romeolims33/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As he kept on complaining over how expensive the food was, a male waiter walked straight to his table and served him and each of his friends a plate of jollof rice.

His attitude suddenly changed as he began to move away from the meal and asked who was going to pay for it since he had not made any order.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At that point, he started to shout and proceeded to make his way out of the restaurant, a move to signal that he truly wasn't going to pay for the meal as he initially threatened.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young man

Netizens who reacted to the video suggested places where he could get the same meal at a cheaper price.

Joe commented:

Drop this attitude ebi why these places no dey shop for Kumasi we’re slowly being left behind hmm.

ANTI-CHRIST 666 reacted:

how can u sell this 120ghc branding ben nkoaa...how much is the full bag of rice aaa

stacy indicated

the ingredients they used was maybe expensive and it tastes really nice that is why

BIGGLES stated:

But their Food is really nice oo

Man spends GH¢250 on Kenkey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man put his opulence lifestyle on display as he spent GH¢250 on a mouth-watering kenkey meal at a local restaurant.

The dish was served with an array of proteins, including fish, pork, eggs, and shrimp, which further heightened the attention it attracted.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh