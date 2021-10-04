A young Ghanaian lawyer has recently warmed the hearts of many as she takes to social media to give an inspiring account of the hurdles she had to overcome on her journey to being called to the bar

Esinam Awunyo revealed that she was the only one among her study group who failed in her very first Ghana School of Law entrance exams in 2017

The proud lady said she has finally been called to the Ghana bar despite the financial challenges she encountered

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady named Esinam Awunyo has recently shared a touching post about her journey to becoming a lawyer.

Esinam recounted through a post on LinkedIn that two days to her birthday in 2017, her Ghana School of Law entrance exam results came in only to find out she failed.

Being the only one in her study group who did not make it, the young lady said she was devastated and cried the whole week.

The following year, however, Esinam secured a scholarship to study the Legal Practice Course (LPC) in the UK.

She returned to Ghana a year after, and the new barrier she had to overcome was raising Ghc49,448 as school fees to secure a place at the Ghana School of Law after finally gaining admission.

The determined young lady said somehow God came through for her, and her financial problems were sorted out.

Esinam Awunyo Esq revealed she was called to the bar a few days after her birthday and that made her the first lawyer in her family.

