A video of a US-based Ghanaian man confronting Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas over how he hurls insults at government officials has popped up online

The man categorically condemned how Twene Jonas handles issues on social media, cautioned against his approach

Netizens who saw the video were, however, displeased as they criticised the man for confronting Twene Jonas

US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas was confronted by an older Ghanaian man residing abroad over how he hurls insults at government officials back home in Ghana.

Online video footage captured the Ghanaian man approaching Twene Jonas publicly.

Photos of Twene Jonas and US-based Ghanaian man Source: EDHUB

Source: Twitter

Displeased over how Twene Jonas handles issues on social media, the Ghanaian man who spoke fluent Twi cautioned against his approach.

With a firm yet composed demeanour, he voiced his disapproval of Twene Jonas' method of addressing issues concerning Ghana and its officials.

Twene Jonas, without much hesitation, admitted his fault and expressed his intention not to repeat it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

The video has since gone viral on social media and has triggered various reactions. Most netizens have expressed their displeasure over how the man addressed the issue.

@Newton Ogah wrote:

"He should get out there, if the country was better will he leave to the state. Nonsensical talk."

@Mr. Sadick wrote:

"He should report him first."

@ortistheii wrote:

"Lmao. Your man for just show to police , old man e skin go hot pass."

@IamJLirics wrote:

"We have it on camera, if anything happens to TJ."

@CIA wrote:

"Should look for this man. Our leaders insult us on the daily but here we are. We haven’t threatened them."

@akonfem1 wrote:

"Does he know this can get him arrested. If Jonas reports the police yawa give am."

Twene Jonas calls out his mother over her constant demands

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas had caused a frenzy on social media after he complained bitterly about his mother's actions.

In a video sighted on the TikTok page @no_evidence0, the outspoken social commentator, who looked displeased and was seated in a car, lamented that his mother, who is currently based in Ghana, is constantly demanding something anytime they speak on the phone.

In sharp contrast, Twene Jonas said his father never makes demands for anything they speak on the phone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh