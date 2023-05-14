Tracey Boakye, a Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, celebrated her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday on Saturday, May 13

The entertainer posted a heartwarming message and beautiful photos on Instagram to mark the child's new age

Entertainment personalities and fans of the actress showered Nhyira with compliments and well wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress and businesswoman Tracey Boakye has marked her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday with a heartwarming message and beautiful photos.

The Ghanaian movie personality and producer delivered the stunning images on her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter's new milestone on Saturday, May 13.

Nana Akua Nhyira's look

In the eye-catching birthday photos, the child looked like a flawless Barbie in her African attire.

Tracey Boakye marks her daughter Nhyira's 3rd birthday with a lavish party; fans wish child well. Photo credit: tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''Mummy’s only daughter @nana_akua_nhyira_ Happy 3rd Birthday, my Love. God bless you,'' Tracey Boakye captioned the images.

The actress subsequently posted pictures from her daughter's birthday party, saying, ''Nhyira’s @nana_akua_nhyira_ private beach ️ party happening now inside @marlin_resort''.

Entertainment personalities and fans of the actress have wished her daughter well.

See Tracey Boajye's posts below:

Netizens wish Tracey Boakye's daughter well

Pretty_amanful reacted:

Osikani ba birthday. Happy birthday.

Am_ameyaw said:

Beautiful ❤️ happy birthday to you, dearest princess.

Lilianakwerh posted:

Happy birthday pretty sweet girl; you are blessed.

Lovewakie posted:

Rich mama. Happy birthday, girl.

Eulalieemekah reacted:

Wonderful work done.

Glorishaven_gh commented:

Glory be to God.

Laina2130 posted:

Beautiful.

Bossyelegance1 reacted:

This is beautiful.

Tracy_boakye_girl said:

That's what I am talking about Osikani ba birthday decor no no kaish. It's a nice place.

Akosuapancake0 reacted:

Happy birthday, baby.

Chargerprince said:

Show dem something.

MzGee celebrates a surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah, and others on UTV

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, celebrated her birthday with some entertainers on UTV's United Showbiz.

The media personality turned a new age on Saturday, April 1, and marked the day with gratitude on her verified Instagram account.

The United Showbiz host thanked God for being extremely good to her in the heartwarming post.

John Mahama celebrates Lordina's 60th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama wrote a heartfelt message to honour his wife, former first lady Lordina Mahama, on her 60th birthday.

He thanked Lordina for her unwavering support during his excellent and terrible moments.

According to the former president, they navigated the choppy waters together throughout the difficult times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh