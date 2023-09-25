Warrick Dunn, a former National Football League (NFL) player, has given a new house to a single mother and her 18-year-old son

Before acquiring the keys to her new home, LaToya Reedy battled to make ends meet as a nursing assistant

The 39-year-old mother expressed her appreciation for the gift, saying she would now bring beautiful memories to her home

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Warrick Dunn has gifted a single mum and her 18-year-old son a new home to ease their struggles.

Dunn has long since retired from professional football but has found a way to bring smiles to families in Florida through his nonprofit, Warrick Dunn Charities, and a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Former NFL player Warrick Dunn gifts fully furnished home to single mum.

Source: Instagram

According to the Tampa Bay Times, he recently gifted LaToya Reedy and her teenage son a fully furnished two-bedroom home in St. Petersburg.

"Being a homeowner now, I can be at home," Reedy, 39, told the newspaper after walking into the home for the first time.

Struggles of mum-son duo

Reedy struggled to make ends meet as a nursing assistant before receiving the keys to her new home. She and her kid, AnTrez Reedy, alternated sleeping on the bed in the bedroom they shared at her mother's house for two years.

"I can be at peace, bring lovely memories to my home, and entertain family and friends. I now have a home for my son and myself, which I had always desired," she told the Times of the special moment, according to People.

Warrick Dunn's compassion now spans 25 years and counting

But Dunn, 44, isn't the only person to help a single mother buy her first home. Reedy is the 173rd recipient of a Dunn's Foundation house.

Dunn was motivated to help other single mothers when his mother, Betty Smothers, was killed in a robbery at the age of 36, just days before he turned 18.

