The Presec boys have vowed to retain the Sharks Quiz trophy they won last year by winning the competition again in 2024

In a video, they warned other participating schools of their readiness to triumph over them

They sent out the warning after they were awarded for their performance in ongoing season 7 of the Sharks Quiz

The Presbyterian Boys School (PRESEC) Legon have promised a showdown in season 7 of the Shark Quiz.

The Presec boys, reigning champions of the Shark Quiz, warned their competitors of the preparedness to clinch the trophy for the second time, in a row.

Already, the Odade3 boys, as they are popularly called, have qualified for the last 8 of this year's edition, trumping their Ashanti regional rivals, Prempeh College in the round of 16.

"This year, by the grace of God, we are preparing and everything is good, everything is well and we want to tell all schools in the Sharks competition that they should expect what no eye has seen before. Through God, we believe that we can do back-to-back. So that we shall bring the trophy back to Presec land," one of the boys said.

PRESEC boys won season 6

PRESEC boys won season 6 of the Sharks Quiz in 2023 after defeating Adisadel College in a tough contest, earning 145 points against Adisco's 80.

They were presented with a cheque of GH¢20,000 and gold medals for the contestants as prizes for their triumph.

Speaking to the media after receiving an award for their performance in the competition, the Presec boys thanked the organisers of the Shark Quiz for the recognition.

In a video, the Presec boys looked poised for action.

