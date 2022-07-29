Who is Don Lemon's first wife? Everything you need to know about her

Don Lemon is an American television journalist who achieved prominence as the presenter of CNN Tonight. Lemon currently anchors Don Lemon Tonight, which airs on weeknights at 10 PM. The anchor is outspoken about his sexual orientation, so fans were surprised when rumours about a first wife arose. So, who is Don Lemon's first wife?

Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Over a decade ago, there were several rumours that the celebrated TV anchor had tied the knot with Stephanie Ortiz, an American actress. News about a secret wedding ceremony took the world by storm. However, nothing was ever confirmed. The rumours about the newlyweds died and were ultimately forgotten when Don Lemon came out in his book Transparent.

Unfortunately, with no way to confirm the wedding rumours, fans cannot tell whether the anchor and the actress were ever married or in a relationship. However, they are still curious about Ortiz. Who is she? Why would there be rumours about a wedding between her and Don Lemon?

Stephanie Ortiz's profile summary

Name Stephanie Ortiz Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1982 Age 40 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Bryan Children None Profession Actress Net worth $3 million Instagram @stephanieortiz Twitter @_STEPHANIEORTIZ

Who is Don Lemon's first wife?

Stephanie Ortiz is alleged to be his first wife. So, who is Stephanie Ortiz? She is an American model turned actress best known for her work on A Kiss of Chaos (2009), The Love Potion (2010), and The Grasslands (2011). The actress keeps her private information close and is not active on social media sites. It was rumoured that the actress and the TV anchor tied the knot. However, this rumour has never been proven true.

Stephanie Ortiz was born on 17th July 1982 in California, USA. She grew up with an older brother and was primarily raised by their mother. Ortiz discovered a passion for acting at a young age and began taking lessons in preparation. She initially gained fame through her commercials for brands such as Levi’s and Dr Pepper.

Stephanie Ortiz during 2005/2006 SI TV UpFront Party at Equitable Auditorium in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Is Don Lemon still married to Stephanie Ortiz?

No, the two were never married. Stephanie Ortiz is currently married to her husband, Bryan. While the source of the marriage rumour hasn't been traced to date, the news caused a lot of controversies because Don is outspoken about his sexual orientation.

Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin's dating rumours

Is Don Lemon married to Brooke Baldwin? He is not married to the fellow news anchor. Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin have never been romantically involved. However, the two have been co-hosting New Year's Eve Special since 2014.

Engagement to Tim Malone

All of the rumours about Lemon's love life have made fans even more interested in who he is married to. While the anchor is not yet married, he is engaged to his fiancé Tim Malone since 2019. There has not yet been word on an official wedding date, but fans remain optimistic.

Tim Malone and his fiancee Don on the red carpet of the White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2022. Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Source: Getty Images

The anchor and the New York real estate agent first met in 2015 in a Hamptons hot spot. The two started dating that year and then went Instagram official in 2017. The Hollywood TV personality and his future husband surprised the whole world with a public display of affection when they shared a New Year's kiss live on CNN.

When was Don Lemon married? On April 6th, Malone popped the question to the TV personality, enlisting the help of their two dogs, Boomer and Barkley. Lemon said yes. While Lemon and Malone are aware that they are an unlikely match on paper, they refuse to let their age, background, and racial differences stand in the way of their love.

Quick facts about Don Lemon's first wife

Who is Don Lemon's first wife? Stephanie Ortiz is rumoured to be Don Lemon’s first wife. What does Don Lemon's first wife do? Ortiz is an American model turned actress best known for her work on A Kiss of Chaos (2009), The Love Potion (2010), and The Grasslands (2011). Was Don Lemon married to Stephanie Ortiz? No, the two were never married. Stephanie Ortiz is currently married to her husband, Bryan. Was Don Lemon married to Brooke Baldwin? The news anchors have never been romantically involved. Who is Don Lemon’s boyfriend? Don Lemon is currently with Tim Malone, a New York real estate agent. Is Don Lemon currently married? While the anchor is not yet married, he has been engaged to his fiancé Tim Malone since 2019. What is Don Lemon's net worth? The celebrated news anchor is worth $12 million as of 2022.

Stephanie Ortiz is rumoured to be Don Lemon's first wife. However, due to a lack of confirmation from either side, the rumour has been debunked as untrue. The news anchor is currently engaged to Tim Malone, with fans awaiting their wedding.

