Musician Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame has shared a heartfelt message with adorable photos to celebrate his son Nolan's 13th birthday

He prayed for God's blessings and uncommon favour for his son to continue with the greatness and riches of their great-grandfathers

Entertainment personalities and fans of the musician went under the heartwarming post to wish his son well

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy has delivered a heartfelt message to celebrate his son Nolan as the boy becomes a teenager.

The musician's son clocked 13 years old and took to his socials to celebrate the milestone and bless the child on Tuesday, September 26.

Reggie Zippy shares heartfelt message with photos to mark his son Nolan's 13th birthday. Photo credit: reggiezippy_official.

A father's touching words

Reggie Zippy, born Reginald Ainooson, prayed for God's blessings and uncommon favour for his son.

Happy 13th birthday to you, my beloved son Nolan. You are finally a teenager today. I wish you the Almighty God's blessings and uncommon favour. I wish you happiness, courage, wisdom, wealth and greatness for you to continue with the greatness and riches of your great grandfathers (halm brothers).

"The grace and strength to carry the mantle of prosperity, love and kindness unto the next generation after us. You are a blessed child, and I will continue to bless and intercede for you. All my love, daddy #inspector Nolan," he posted with photos on Instagram.

The musician recently announced his marriage breakdown after 15 years and subsequently disclosed that a UK family judge had restricted him from seeing his children.

See his birthday post to celebrate his son below:

Fans react to Reggie Zippy's post

Many wished the child well.

Iambollie commented:

Happy birthday, Nolan.

Paaparudi posted:

More and more blessings for y'all with this new age.

Bennyslimz said:

No DNA❤️

Maddymaznaz reacted:

Happy birthday, King and son.

Mypeopleuk commented:

Just for being on the Merseyside. Love you, Nolan. Happy birthday. Remember, you're the son of the King. Keep shining, Nolan.

Doreen_avio said:

Happy birthday, Nolan.

Tinababy_gh commented:

Happy birthday, Prince.

Pweedynana said:

HBD Nolan.

Sammiestowell mentioned:

We share the same birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

