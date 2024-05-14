Bishop Obinim has fired back at critics after one of his recent videos went viral

Obinim had rejected offerings from his congregants he considered to be too 'small', leading to people questioning him

But in a later video, has described the critics as foolish people and villagers

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

International God's Way Church (IGWC) founder Bishop Daniel Obinim has fired critics after a video of him blasting his congregants over offerings in church.

In a video, Obinim urged his congregants to increase the amounts they pay for offering to support God's work.

Bishop Obinim has fired back at critics Photo source: @bishopobinimministries

Source: Instagram

Obinim rejects small offerings in his church

For him, "small contributions" like GH¢5-10 were a mockery to God and a show of "disrespect toward him as their pastor."

According to the controversial Obinim, God was unhappy with the 'small offerings.' He subsequently suggested that the acceptable offering in any of the branches of his churches should be GH¢20 and above.

Before he ended his statement, Obinim ordered all those who paid GH¢5 and GH¢10 to come and take their offerings away, adding that those who do not have enough to give should stay away when it is time to pay their offerings.

The video sparked reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom criticised his statements.

Obinim fires back at critics of his directive on offerings

But in a later video on Gossip24's YouTube, Obinim explained what he meant by no longer taking 10 cedis or below offering.

Reacting to what social media users said about him, Obinim claims such people are foolish and villagers.

He advised his church members not to listen to what social media users are saying, claiming they would face God's wrath should they listen to netizens.

He pointed to his controversial face-off with Kennedy Agyapong to emphasise that no man can bring him down.

Obinim's wife won't leave him for anything

Meanwhile, Obinim's wife, Florence, is determined to keep her marriage with him despite obstacles.

She said she started with her husband from scratch and would not leave him now that they are supposed to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

She made the statement while admonishing their congregants in a video from one of their church services, which has been trending online.

Source: YEN.com.gh