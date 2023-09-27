In a recent anonymous interview with Ride and Chat, a Ghanaian driver shared a traumatic incident that resulted in a significant scar on his arm

During a period of heightened tension in his marriage marked by frequent arguments, he sought a brief escape by joining his sisters for a beach outing

However, when his wife's friend spotted him at the beach and reported it to her, it ignited a confrontation that led to violence and injuries

During an anonymous interview with Ride and Chat, a Ghanaian driver recently shared a chilling incident that left a prominent scar on his arm, visibly displayed in the video.

Recounting the troubling event, he explained that it unfolded during a period of heightened tension in his marriage, marked by frequent arguments.

Amidst the strained atmosphere, he sought a brief respite by joining his sisters for a beach outing. However, his wife's friend spotted him at the beach unbeknownst to him and promptly reported his presence to her.

Ghanaian driver tells what wife did to him Photo credit: @rideandchat1

Source: Twitter

Upon discovering the photographs from the outing, his wife became incensed, leading to a heated confrontation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How the clash between the man and his wife happened

Regrettably, he admitted to reacting by striking her. This impulsive action triggered a violent response from his wife, resulting in significant injuries.

The driver, reflecting on the traumatic episode, expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal, acknowledging the importance of healthier conflict resolution strategies within relationships.

This account has garnered some reactions on the challenges individuals face in turbulent relationships, underscoring the vital need for assistance and support when confronted with such distressing situations.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman faces dilemma as friend plans surprise baby shower with her husband

Meanwhile, in another relationship story, a Ghanaian woman grapples with a challenging situation after discovering that her best friend has organized a surprise baby shower for her.

In a letter seeking advice from the 'Sister Sister' team, the anonymous lady reveals her discomfort with the idea, as she is currently expecting a child with her friend's husband.

The situation has prompted reactions from netizens, who express sympathy for the friend caught in this complicated web of relationships.

Shocking wedding drama unfolds as woman discovers bride is her best friend

In another story, in a recently surfaced video, a wedding ceremony took an unexpected turn when a woman realized the bride was her closest friend.

Expressing her distress and disappointment, the lady confronted her friend at the wedding and prevented her husband from approaching the bride.

This dramatic incident has sparked diverse reactions, with discussions on the complexities of having best friends in one's life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh