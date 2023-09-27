Kuami Eugene, in a conversation with Naana Donkor Arthur, complained bitterly about Ghanaians criticising him at the least opportunity

The hurt musician recalled when folks lashed out at him because of his choice of outfit for his father's funeral

Eugene said, people did not even care about what he was going through at that particular time and chose to concentrate on his outfit

Popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, in a conversation with Naana Donkor Arthur, expressed his deep frustration with the constant criticism he faces from the public. Eugene recounted an incident that left him hurt, where Ghanaians harshly criticised his choice of outfit at his father's funeral.

Kuami Eugene's outfit to father's funeral

Source: Instagram

The musician shared that during his father's funeral, he was going through a period of immense pain and grief. He said losing a loved one is a profoundly emotional experience, and he expected some compassion and understanding from his fellow Ghanaians. However, instead of offering support during his difficult time, many chose to focus on his clothing choice.

During his dad's one-week funeral rights, Eugene had chosen to wear a black long-sleeve shirt paired with a tie, trousers, and black platform boots. It was an outfit he had selected for the solemn occasion as a mark of respect for his late father. However, to his surprise, many found his attire inappropriate, focusing their attention on his clothing rather than the grieving son beneath it.

The musician mentioned that experiences like this inspired his latest song, Fate. The musician recently shot a music video for the song, with snippets of the video going viral. The musician could be seen holding a burning newspaper, portraying how his image gets tarnished daily in the media.

Kuami Eugene criticises lookalikes

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene, in an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, was asked about his thoughts on celebrity lookalikes.

The musician said he had no problem with it but had a problem with his lookalike, Steve Quarms, stating that the young man does not respect.

Eugene noted that he understands the lookalikes were just trying to create content, but at times, they get disrespectful.

