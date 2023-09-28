A video of how an SHS graduate was warmly received back home after writing her WASSCE has stirred reactions online

The young girl told her relative that the WASSCE was not easy

Netizens who saw the video commended her for completing SHS, with many wishing he the best in her exams

A female student who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has stirred funny reactions online after openly admitting that the examination was not easy.

The hilarious video sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the girl identified as Abigail arrived home amidst cheers from an excited relative who was so delighted to see her.

As soon as she got out of the car, the pretty girl told the person singing her praises that the WASSCE was not easy.

Wearing a bright smile, she added that the person would better understand her if she had written WASSCE before.

The 38-second video captioned "this gal paa" had gathered over 4000 likes and 47 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the SHS graduate

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the young girl for successfully writing the WASSCE with many wishing her all the best.

NhanaAdhwoa commented:

Eii Abigail miss her too much

Fresh Selina stated:

Congratulations to you my dear

humble lilly indicated:

Oh i really know her Abigail

Stephine Tetteh reacted:

Please more videos of her she is so pretty and the voice is voicing

naadarkoa1 indicated:

this feeling, I remember writing biology and I forget to write my name but jump all the way to write my index number, the way they flock me that day

Mothe delights as son completes SHS

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother was filled with joy as she welcomed her son home after writing the 2023 WASSCE.

In a TikTok video, the woman thanked God as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.

"After all the struggles and humiliations, finally my son is done with school too..Awww am proud to be a single mother who never gave up..Awurade medawase".

