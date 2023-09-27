A video of some KASS students celebrating after the successful completion of SHS has gone viral

The students decided to jubilate with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siuu celebration

Many people, however, expressed unhappiness that the students decided to destroy text materials

Some final-year students at Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi (KASS), did not hide their excitement after writing the final paper in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

In expressing joy, a video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kass_src showed the moment one of the students carrying a metal trunk decided to lead the celebration.

KASS students celebrate after writing WASSCE Photo credit:@kass_src/TikTok

He did this by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration multiple times, much to the delight of other students who urged him on by shouting Siuu.

One interesting observation was that the area where the students were having a fun time was littered with pieces of paper from text and exercise books.

The 30-second video had gathered over 10,000 likes and 89 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to the celebrations by the KASS students

Many people who saw the video commended the students on their successful completion of SHS, with others saying the move to destroy reading materials was uncalled for.

Nii_Awuley stated:

As u tear tear the books.... What will the novdec people use to learn

monorb inidicated:

kontonkyi house. oooh Charlie miss those days. 20yrs ago

Dossah Elorm Michael reacted:

these are the one's that mostly make it in life trust me

Atiewin Art suggested:

What book u go read write your NOV/DEC

Broda millionaire1 commented:

What if y’all fail the exam are u going to buy new books

