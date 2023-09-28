A video of a Wesley Girls' High School student crying on the day of her graduation has gone viral

The girl shed tears as she was praised for the impact she made during her tenure as a prefect

Her mother expressed joy that she and her twin sister who both attended Wesley Girls' had made her proud

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A student of Wesley Girls' High School who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) could not contain her tears during her graduation ceremony.

The TikTok video that has since gone viral and was shared by her mother showed the adorable moment the beautiful girl who doubled as a prefect was being commended for her exemplary leadership as a student.

Wey Gey Hey cries on graduation day Photo credit:@its.frema/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a graduation robe, the fresh SHS graduate overcome with emotion wiped tears off her cheeks as she was being showered with praises.

Her twin sister, her mother and other relatives also joined her as they took pictures to mark the memorable occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Expressing delight, her mother in the caption thanked her two daughters for making her proud.

She also commended the government for introducing the Free Senior High School programme.

"Congratulations to you my wonderful daughter's for making me proud . May the grace of God continue to be with you . one step at a time . Thank you Addo Dankwah for making free education possible and accessible" she wrote.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 2000 views

Watch the video

Kass students celebrate after WASSCE

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that students at Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi (KASS), were in a jubilant mood after they wrote the final paper of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

A video showed the moment one of the students carrying a metal trunk decided to lead the celebration.

He did this by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration multiple times, much to the delight of other students who urged him on by shouting Siuu.

SHS graduate wants to be slay queen

Also, another SHS graduate has got people talking on social media after she opened up on her plans after school.

The graduate of Frafraha Community Senior High (FACOSH) said she would want to live a lavish lifestyle by becoming a slay queen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh