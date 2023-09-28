A student of Wesley Girls' Senior High School could not hide her excitement as she was gifted a brand-new phone

The pretty student got the phone as a reward for successfully writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination

She got the surprise when the school held a ceremony for the graduating class of 2023

A Wesley Girls' Senior High School student who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was pleasantly surprised by loved ones as she was gifted a brand-new phone as a reward.

The girl, whose name remains undisclosed in the TikTok video, was taken aback when she opened the parcel to realise it was a new phone.

Wey Gey Hey girl gifted new phone as she completes SHS Photo credit: @Kezia/TikTok

Wearing her uniform, the pretty young student created memories as she posed for pictures with her friends and schoolmates.

This lovely gesture comes after the school organised a graduation ceremony for the class of 2023. It was a moment of joy and celebration as the fresh graduates laughed and hugged each other.

The adorable 20-second video had gathered over 1,000 views and 100 likes at the time of writing this article.

Mom celebrates as son completes WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother cried as she welcomed her son, who had just finished writing his last paper for the 2023 WASSCE.

She explained that her joy was mainly because her quest to ensure that her son completes SHS came with many struggles.

"After all the struggles and humiliations, finally, my son is done with school too..Awww am proud to be a single mother who never gave up..Awurade medawase".

Aggrey juniors cry as school mother writes last paper

Also, two junior students of Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School shed tears as their senior and school mother wrote her final paper in the WASSCE.

It happened as the mother of the senior student went to pick her up from campus.

The emotional moment, came when she was introduced to two junior students identified as school daughters of her child.

As she spoke to them, the thought of the students possibly not seeing their school mother for a long while appeared to trouble them deeply as they cried in front of her.

