A video of a young man showing how difficult it could be living in Canada has got people talking

The young man revealed that bad weather sometimes makes it difficult for people to work

Netizens who saw the video revealed that the weather would not deter them from moving to Canada

A Ghanaian man currently living in Canada has sparked reactions online after he shared a video to explain that living in the North American country comes with challenges.

Taken to TikTok, the young man who was spotted standing close to his car revealed that the snowstorm had made it difficult for him to go to work.

He showed his frozen car door and even tried to open it but gave up after a few attempts.

With a disappointed look, he revealed he would not go to work because of the situation.

He questioned prospective travellers whether they would still opt for Canada after what he had shown them.

The video captioned "Please are you still coming, where have you reached? Your travel, our business" had gathered over 4500 likes and 600 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to the revelation by the young man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video revealed that their resolve to travel to Canada will not be broken because of bad weather.

@Gloria 123

even if our eyes gets frozen and we can't see we will still come

onyeka_henry replied:

Even if the doors and human get iced I will still come

Abdul stated:

Then come home bro

Nana Yaa Frimpomaa Manso stated:

Even if the humans are turning ice I will still come .

eve stated:

Even fire kuraa we are coming

