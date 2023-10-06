A video of a young lady speaking about the difficulty in dating bettors has cracked ribs online

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her frustration regarding dating guys who are bettors.

In a video that has since gone viral, the woman @amagh10 revealed that such men are often moody and get angry at the slightest provocation.

She explained that the reason for their behaviour is that they are unable to recoup monies lost in sports bets.

"When you tell them I love you, they hear it as I hate you, it is not their fault, they have lost a bet. You may even think they are giving you attitude".

She concluded by urging ladies to dating bettors to take notice of what she has said and know how to treat them.

Ghanaians react to the lady's comment

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video agreed with the lady regarding her assertion

eriksen stated:

the brotherhood needs to protect this woman at all cost

LUCKY revealed:

I always tell him to stop betting buh when he wins de3 my share dey in

Gemstone_Ernest_Libra revealed:

You really understand the brotherhood

stated:

Aww! The guy who is dating this girl is blessed

Lynx De Barber replied:

Herh u are talking to me I always get mad at my woman but she nor do me anything

Lady sheds tears after losing money to bet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady, @di_vine, wept bitterly after losing her money to Sporty Bet.

In a video seen on TikTok, the lady scolded herself for engaging in sports betting.

She warned people to run away from sports betting, saying it is addictive. She said it almost made her take her life.

"I don’t think I’ve ever cried for anything in my life the way Sportybet made me cry," she captioned her video.

