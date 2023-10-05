A video of how a young lady announcing that she was looking for a boyfriend has gone viral

The lady revealed that she did not want to wait any longer and felt it was time to make the move to find a partner

Many people who saw the video expressed readiness to start a relationship with her

A beautiful young Ghanaian lady is tired of being single and has taken her search for a boyfriend on social media.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the young lady @kerstine_hayford announced her readiness to start a relationship as she was spotted looking ravishing and at her beautiful best during an event.

She revealed in the caption of the video that her decision to go public in search of a boyfriend was premised on the word of God, which said ask and it shall be given to you.

"God said ask and shall be given, so, therefore, I am looking for a boyfriend.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 200 likes and seven comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the revelation by the young lady

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video expressed the desire to start a relationship with her.

Apple User567524548 stated:

Am your answered prayer

Menua indicated:

Good job

Derrick Asare749 indicated:

Lol. can I get a follow back

Goldy black reacted:

can i be ur friend

Single mother laments no guy wants to date her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady expressed frustration over her difficulty getting a lover.

The lady in a TikTok video said guys in recent times do not want to date ladies who are single mothers.

She said some men have taken such a stance against single mothers because they do not want to take care of the kids.

"Men of late do not want to date we, the born one ladies. I have observed that the men shy away from us because they do not want to take care of the kids. Now do you want to hide our kids or what, " she said.

