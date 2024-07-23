A building enthusiast, Nii Comey has advised Ghanaians borgas against building a house in Ghana and staying abroad

In a TikTok video, Nii Comey said Ghanaian borgas should invest in rental properties as that would bring them additional income

A civil engineer, with many years of experience in real estate, shared his views on the issue in an interview with YEN.com.gh

A young man, Nii Comey, who is into the construction industry has advised Ghanaians abroad to avoid investing their hard-earned money into liabilities.

Most Ghanaians abroad work hard to acquire properties back home, however, they rarely live in them, leaving them in the care of friends and family.

However, in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Nii Comey argued that such a practice is a liability that further drains their pockets.

Instead of investing in properties in Ghana while living abroad, Nii Comey advised that the borgas should invest in real estate, building apartments for rent.

'Don't build a house in Ghana to live in if you stay abroad. When you build a house in Ghana for yourself and you are staying abroad your family members would be staying in the house and you would end up paying water bill, light bill, maintenance fee, property rates and they would all become a liability," he said.

"You could invest those monies into a business that can give you more profit. So rather, build apartments and give them out for rent, then you can reserve one room or chamber and hall or two bedrooms for yourself, so anytime you are in Ghana you can live in." he further added.

A civil engineer's perspective

Sharing more perspective on the issue in an interview with YEN.com.gh, a civil engineer with the Professionals Construction Company, Iddrisu Abdul Aziz said he agrees with Nii Comey's advice.

He added that it makes financial sense for Ghanaians living abroad to invest in rental properties.

'Instead of building a huge mansion and sleep in only one room or live abroad, I would advise them to invest in studio apartments and stores for rent," he added.

