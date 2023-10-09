The traditional marriage and wedding ceremony of the daughter of one of Ghana's wealthy men happened on October 5 and 7, 2023, respectively

Mandy, who looked happy and danced all through both ceremonies when she got the chance, showed some moves before the blessing of her marriage

She was dancing to a song usually sung in the Children's Service, showing that she is a teacher at her church's Sunday School

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the owner of Special Ice, Dr Ofori Sarpong's second daughter, got married in a beautiful ceremony at a Presbyterian church.

The cheerful bride smiled and danced throughout the ceremony when she could.

In one of the many videos on social media, Mandy danced to an 'action song' in Children's Service.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong dancing to a Children's Service song Photo credit: nkonkonsa.com Source: Instagram

Another lady, probably a teacher, was holding the mic and leading the song. The action song demanded movements of various body parts at different times.

When it got to the part where the song required her to 'bend down low,' she wiggled her waist while going down with a smile on her face.

The guests present for her wedding cheered and applauded her as the beautiful bride danced and took part in the action song.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments on the video below:

@ekua4.1 said:

Because she is a Sunday school teacher ❤️

@mimi_eck wrote:

From all the Sunday school teachers in the world we love your humility and modesty. Congratulations ❤️

@kojo_ortsin said:

Groom lowkey, following dance steps, is beautiful too

@miss_nana_akuaas wrote:

I guess she is a Children's Service Teacher. Good one

@twins_mum_dont_beg said:

She's a Sunday school teacher❤️

@lady_boahemaa wrote:

Most happiest bride I have seen

ohemaa_ewurama26 said:

Aww Sunday school teacher ‍ she will be lovely to the kids congratulations

Mandy was unhappy with McBrown's interruption

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mandy Ofori Sarpong frowned when Onua Showtime presenter Nana Ama McBrown interrupted their couple's dance.

The plush wedding that saw many of Ghana's wealthy present also had several top Ghanaian musicians perform, including King Promise.

The couple had to wait for Nana Ama and King Promise to exchange pleasantries before he continued his performance.

Several people who saw it on social media criticised Nana Ama for interrupting the performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh