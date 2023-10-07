Nana Ama McBrown, on Saturday, October 7 2023, aired the first episode of her cooking show McBrown's Kitchen since leaving UTV for Media General

The show is currently airing on TV3, with gospel stars Tagoe Sisters featuring on the show as guests

The show has been on a hiatus since McBrown's controversial exit from UTV and struggles to obtain rights for the show

Nana Ama McBrown, following her departure from UTV and struggles to obtain rights for her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, delighted fans by returning to their screens on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The actress and TV personality aired the much-anticipated first episode of her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, on her new home at Media General's TV3.

McBrown's Kitchen, which is popular for its unique recipes and celebrity guests, had been on a hiatus since McBrown's controversial exit from UTV. Fans were left wondering if they would ever see their favourite celebrity chef in action again. However, Nana Ama McBrown's resilience and determination to bring her cooking talents back to the public have paid off.

In her return, McBrown wasted no time in making her audience feel at home in her kitchen once again. The first episode featured gospel music sensations, the Tagoe Sisters as special guests. The duo added a beautiful touch to the show, making it a delightful experience for viewers.

McBrown's Kitchen's return excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

9929winifred said:

❤️ thank God mcbrown's kitchen is back

lydiadociakwateng commented:

Is the doing of the Lord Amen # wonderful woman ❤️❤️

obaapa5144's reacted:

Finally finally my show is here to stay ❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh