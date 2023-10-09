On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Selorm Gadah was crowned 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful out of the final five ladies

A video was shared on social media showing her transformation from when she went for the auditions to when she was crowned queen

Several social media users have commented on how the show has seen her grow and improve her speech

A video with several netizens talking showed when the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, went for the auditions of the competition.

In the video, she introduced herself and shared how excited she was about making it to the next stage of the competition.

, which TV3 shared, showed a cheerful Selorm introducing herself and sharing her audition experience.

A collage of 2023 GMB winner Selorm Gadah when she came for auditions and when she was crowned queen Photo credit: TV3 Ghana Source: Facebook

“My name is Selorm Magdalen Gadah, I’m from Volta Region and I’m going to represent the region in this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful. I’m so excited. Guys, I made it to the next stage of the audition. The audition was kind of skeptical but I made it.”

@Vida Debrah said:

Little did she know she was going to win. Congratulations

@Obaa Kukky wrote:

I remember her paaaaa. .congratulations to her

@Wan LApisco said:

Comparing this to that is a different person altogether,I found it difficult to believe it’s her

@Onyinye Emmanuela Ofosu-Okyere wrote:

Such grooming and transformation! TV3 Ghana you're doing well.❤️❤️

@Anthony Tsra said:

Surely, you made it and made it to be the Queen. We thank God and a Big Congratulations . We are proud of you

Akowuah Jennifer wrote:

I knew she will win from this day

Nurah, Kwartemaa, and others make it to the GMB finale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that five of the 16 ladies contesting for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have been chosen for the finals.

These five stunning women have distinctive personalities and a strong desire to give back to their communities through various projects.

Social media fans have remarked on some of their favourite performances' most recent performance videos.

