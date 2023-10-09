Volta Region's Selorm couldn't stop crying after winning the enviable Ghana's Most Beautiful crown, cash and brand new car

The new beauty queen looked gorgeous in a red one-hand African print gown and a frontal hairstyle

Some social media users have expressed mixed feelings after Selorm was crowned the winner in a viral video

Ghanaian teacher Selorm Magdalene Gafah is the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner after excelling in the interview segment during the October 8, 2023, finale at the National Theater.

Volta Region's representative in this year's event, Selorm, has an impressive track record, as the judges always rate her high after every weekly eviction show.

Naa Ayeley is the first runner-up, followed by Bono Region's Kwartemaa, who is the second runner-up, while Northern region's Nurah and Aduanige take the fourth and fifth runner-up positions.

For the business pitch performance during the finale, Selorm highlighted the food, unique vocational skills and tourists in her region.

Volta Region's Selorm scored high points during the one-on-one interview session

Selorm Gafah met the exception of the judges as she shared her thoughts on the free senior high implemented by the government.

Watch the moment Volta Region's Selorm was crowned 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner

Some social media users have commented after the Volta Region's Selorm won Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

lakie_gh stated:

The show belongs to you, Naa; who are we to complain? We go talk taya.

Hillaryaducliff stated:

One of the most useless shows ever is GMB. A show we watched from week 1? If consistency was a person, that would be Nurah, Kwartemaa or Naa Ayeley. They all always outdid Selorm, but who am I to complain? Anyways, congrats to my second tribe (Voltarian), Selorm.

lakie_gh stated:

So you guys feel good after cheating this kind of cheating ei cobra people.

greycie_aj stated:

I still don't understand how a teacher in the secondary school picked a question on free shs, @tv3_ghana.

Issah. kofi.963 stated:

TV3 should stop their fake GMB. What shows with this performance of SELORM is that she can win.???she is even the last. Fake hyping, saa. GOD has seen you all

Magmaymakeup stated:

I am not from the northern region, but Nurah's position is a total cheat aaaaba

Kwartemaa Wins First Round With Her Creative And Unique Act

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwartemaa, a Bono Region contestant who did not let her loved ones and admirers down with a stunning performance at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

She wore an expensive kente dress and matching beads to complete her look, making her look like a princess.

Some fans commended Kwartemaa on social media for distinguishing from the competitors vying for the title, car, and money.

