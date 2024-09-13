A young Ghanaian man, Bismark Bimpong, also known as Bidiewuraba has shared an inspiring story of his educational journey

The young man from Adani, who did not have any hope of furthering his education after junior high, has defied the odds to secure a fully funded scholarship to pursue a master's degree in the US

Bismark, an alumnus of UMat in Tarkwah, is currently at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) reading MSc in Applied Statistics and Data Science

Bismark spoke to YEN.com.gh about his experience abroad and life in general in a conversation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bismark Bimpong, a Ghanaian man from a humble beginning, has shared an inspiring story, chronicling the transformation of his life from obscurity to prominence.

The young man from Adansi, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, who had no glimmer of hope of attaining a university degree, has been awarded a fully funded scholarship to pursue a master's programme in Applied Statistics and Data Science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), in the US.

Bidiewuraba Bismark Bimpong a charcoal seller's son gains a fully funded scholarship to study abroad. Photo credit: @Bismark Bimpong.

Source: UGC

Bismark, popularly known as Zion, graduated from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa, where he obtained a BSc in Mathematics.

The Bidiewuraba, as he was also referred to at Adansi, Bismark had been in the US for the past couple of weeks living a dream he never envisaged, considering his background.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh from his base in Texas, Bismark described his experience thus far in the US as "smooth."

"My experience here for about 3 weeks has been smooth and somehow hard.. smooth in a way that I had a colleague here already who led me in doing the necessary stuffs but some how hard in a way that the culture diversity and way of studies is different so I’m coping small small," he said.

Bismark's rough start to life

Bismark Bimpong had a rough start to life, and for that matter, learned early on that it would take hard work, determination, and God's grace to succeed.

From junior high school, Bismark Bimpong started working to complement his parents' effort to cater for his education.

After every vacation at the Glory Preparatory School, where he attained his BECE certificate, Bismark helped his mother sell doughnuts and charcoal to raise the needed capital for his education and general welfare.

Because of a lack of financial support, Bismark had to delay his secondary education for months to hustle together with his mum to raise funds.

Zion eventually enrolled at the T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS at Fomena in the second term, where he read General Arts. However, after obtaining his WASSCE in 2017, the young man had to delay his education again for a year to hustle on the street.

In 2018, however, Bismark Bimpong was offered admission to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa, where he was awarded a BSc in Mathematics degree in 2022.

"After completing national service in the year 2023, my journey took a devastating turn at the beginning of 2024 when I lost my father. The storm of grief threatened to overwhelm him, but I found strength in the Lord and continued moving forward," he told YEN.com.gh.

"Even before finishing my degree, I had always dreamed of furthering my education abroad. Despite the heartbreak, I took a leap of faith, investing heavily in applying to schools abroad. It was a journey filled with challenges—financial strain, emotional stress, depression, and doubt—but I held tightly to Isaiah 60:22:," he added.

Bismark Bimpong further expressed gratitude to his uncle for being a pillar in his life after the death of his father.

"My sincere and a heart filled with gratitude to Mr. Stephen Ntori Owusu (godfather)-my father’s nephew, the man God used him to turn out the whole story after completing SHS. I met this man at family funeral gathering, I never knew him before. He just saw me, had a conversation with me and the rest was history. God continue to shower His blessings on him and his family," he said.

KNUST female student secures six scholarships

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Sabrina Ameyaw, a brilliant alumnus of the KNUST, secured six fully funded scholarships to further her education abroad.

Sabrina's include three Mastercard Foundation Scholarships to Canada's top three universities and three Graduate Teaching Assistant positions at the University of Vermont, Oregon State University, and Texas Tech.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh