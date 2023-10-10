A video of a young man's final moments at the Kotoka Airport has gone viral on TikTok

A group of people were spotted in the video praying for him prior to his depature

Many people who saw the video congratulated the young man with others expressing surprise over his action

A Ghanaian prophet has got tongues wagging as a video of his final moments prior to his travel to the United Kingdom (UK) went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment, he went on his knees as a group of men prayed for him at the Kotoka airport.

Man delights as he relocates to UK Photo credit:@thedancingprophet/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After he was done with prayers, he bid goodbye to his relatives who had come to see him off.

The video concluded with photos of him in the UK looking very handsome, a situation that proves his is having a nice time in the country.

The 20 second video was captioned:

"God always has a plan…. Its time to fulfill the great commission in another country to… my love for Ghana is still in full force. UK revival is here by grace"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over likes and comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated him on reelocating to the UK.

Eu~Gin indcated:

If noe be bad governance likr traveling noe go be testimony

2Geee commented:

Prophet sef run oo..

princedankwah790 reacted:

wats all this you didn't pray at home b4 coming to airport

Celia’sMakeover replied:

Congratulations Man of God! I tap into your blessing and I will surely use this sound soon in Jesus Mighty Name Amen

Rev-Portia Nhyira stated:

A big Congratulations, go and win

Barnie added:

Prophet I still remember the video you took at the airport speaking into your traveling mercies.God is indeed Good

Lady cries aboard plane

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady grabbed headlines as a video of her crying aboard a plane surfaced online.

The video showed the touching moment the young lady @iamkodiegold was wiping tears from her eyes during the trip.

Her tears soon gave way to joy as she arrived in the UK and was welcomed by loved ones.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh