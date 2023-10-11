Nana Owusu Dankwa, a Ghanaian graduate, has transformed his startup, Okrakyi Trends, into a successful brand with 23 employees

Passionate Ghanaian graduate Nana Owusu Dankwa, in collaboration with two dedicated friends, has successfully transformed their startup, Okrakyi Trends, into a fully-fledged brand employing 23 individuals.

Now, Nana aspires to give back to society by offering free training in their craft to Ghanaian youth.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Nana shared the motivation behind this initiative, emphasising their goal to equip young people with employable and entrepreneurial skills to prevent them from becoming burdens on society.

Nana, who has personally experienced unemployment, expressed his desire to provide assistance to others.

He stated, "I have tasted unemployment before and didn't like the experience, so we at Okrakyi Trends want to extend a helping hand."

How anyone can partake in Okrakyi Trends' free training

The program offers 10 slots, and Nana encourages all interested individuals to apply by filling out a registration form.

The roots of this inspiring venture trace back to 2013 when Nana completed his Higher National Diploma in Accountancy (HND) at Koforidua Technical University.

Since then, their startup has flourished, and Nana is determined to share his success and expertise to empower the next generation of Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

See the post below:

