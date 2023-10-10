MCDan has expressed interest in purchasing English top-flight team, Nottingham Forest FC

In a panel discussion, the entrepreneur revealed he has been an ardent fan of the club, even when it was in the 3rd division

As a fan and investor, he added that he would want to see the club have more players from Ghana

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, widely known as McDan, has expressed his intent to purchase the English Premier League's Nottingham Forest FC

The historic and prestigious English football club founded in 1865, is currently worth valued at $160 million, according to Sportico's 2023 EPL franchise valuations.

In a thought leadership discussion hosted by Joy FM, the Ghanaian businessman said the only team he supports apart from Accra Olympics FC is Nottingham Forest FC and would want to own the European club.

McDan wants to buy Nottingham Forest Photo source: Twitter/DMckorley, Twitter/JoyNewsonTV

Source: UGC

McDan wants to buy Nottingham Forest FC

The thought leadership event, themed "Football Economy: repurposing our approach to development - the Saudi Arabian experience" brought together stakeholders in Ghana's sports industry.

In this discussion, the Ghanaian entrepreneur who recently disobeyed a court order claimed he colts football and would want to further his passion for developing Ghana's football by purchasing the club and opening it up to more Ghanaian players.

"Imagine McDan buys Nottingham Forest and every time you see about 60% of the players from the English League are from Ghana," he said.

The business magnate is reportedly worth 600 million dollars, with high-end assets including a private jet and a business that has presence in over 2000 major air and sea ports worldwide.

Netizens react to McDan's intention to purchase English top flight club Nottingham forest

Online, netizens have attended the news of McDan's hopes to own an EPL club with mixed reactions.

@BueNortey1 said

One thing I love about this man,he’s not noisey but his works truly does the talk.

@gloveleslie said

Tell him it doesn’t work like that. A Russian bought Chelsea and l can remember only 1 Russian played in the club. Other clubs have owners from other countries and the clubs are not dominated by the owners’ nationals.

@kwabenakavs said

...would be strategic channel for some Ghanaian players to play on the international level and marketing the Ghanaian football, sports & eSports industry.

McDan Acquires 150-acre and for sports development

Earlier this year, Yen.com.gh reported that the 52-year old father whose investments includes various astro-turf pitches was set to build a 150-acre sports complex in CapeCoast.

He is also reported to be building a football academy, a tennis academy with 12 tennis courts, a sports clinic and hotel all through his McDan Foundation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh