The NFL selected Ghana as the filming location for an official Super Bowl ad titled Born To Play, showcasing promising young football talent from Africa

The ad aired during the Super Bowl showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers, drawing over 100 million views worldwide

Featuring standout NFL stars and celebrating diversity, the ad aimed to inspire young athletes globally while highlighting football's universal appeal

The National Football League (NFL), America's premier football league, chose Ghana as the location for an official ad showcased during this year's Super Bowl.

This annual event pits the top two American football teams from the NFL divisions against each other. Shot in Accra, Ghana's capital, the ad titled 'Born To Play' highlighted the promising talents of young football athletes nurtured in Africa.

The Super Bowl, held on February 11, 2024, featured a showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The NFL ad, which was aired during the Super Bowl, was shot in Accra, Ghana Photo credit: NFL

Following Usher's halftime show, the ad aired, drawing over 100 million views worldwide. It showcased four of the league's standout stars: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, and Cameron Jordan.

The NFL aims to inspire young talents worldwide by featuring promising African athletes, highlighting the potential for football development across different regions.

The selection of Ghana as the filming location for the Super Bowl ad signifies the growing recognition of football talent emerging from Africa.

Furthermore, airing the ad during one of the most-watched sporting events globally provided a significant platform to promote inclusivity and diversity within the NFL.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@HandballNinja said:

Best ad of the Super Bowl so far! “It doesn’t matter where you’re born, only if you’re born to play”

@Superlowry wrote:

Goosebumps! This commercial hits. "just making sure you were real"

@pinotvgh3320 said:

Great one and Project. I'm so proud to be part of this project as the script supervisor Ghana. Long live NFL

@vucko3494 said:

We making it to Ghana with this one

@user-joezil wrote:

am so proud to be part of this great master piece NFL We Grinding to stay and Expand in Africa .

@lindaagadziministries-lina4576 said:

This is my country and I love me some Ghana best country in the world with hospitable people.

@viriane7579 wrote:

I got so exicited when I saw this ad come up! Being Ivorian it's nice to see Africa on the main stage. Such a Beautiful AD and empowering message

NFL Star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Flies To Abidjan To Support Black Stars

Meanwhile, NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah flew to Cote d'Ivoire to support Ghana's Black Stars in their AFCON 2023 match against Egypt.

With the Black Stars needing a win after losing their opener, Ghanaians were rallying behind the team.

Owusu-Koramoah joined Ghanaian music star King Promise and others in Abidjan to support the national team.

