The cars that would likely be used for the Accra to Paris trip have been made known by Wanderlust Ghana

The cars which would embark on the 30,000km trip would include Lexus, Toyota and Ford

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post wondered why no Kantanka car was considered for the trip

Wanderlust Ghana has sent social media into a frenzy after it provided an update on its intended 30,000-kilometer expedition from Accra to Paris.

This comes as the travel club, in its latest post on a TikTok page, shared photos of the cars that would be used for the expedition.

Wanderlust Ghana announces cars to be used for the Accra to France trip. Photo credit: @Wanderlust GHANA/Facebook

Barring any last-minute changes, the cars that would used for the trip include a Lexus Rx 350, a Ford Raptor, and a Toyota Landcruiser.

Details of the Accra to Paris journey

Six Ghanaians will embark on the trip from Accra to three different countries on three continents.

They will drive 30,000 km from Ghana through the three countries and back to Accra.

The adventure will start in Accra and travel through Paris, Dubai, Cape Town, South Africa, and finally, Accra.

The post showing the cars to be used for the trip had raked in over 1500 likes and 100 comments.

Photos of the cars below:

Netizens unhappy over the exclusion of Kantanka car

Social media users who took to the comments were disappointed that no Kantanka car was going to be used for the expedition.

prosperseyram commented:

"We beg try and add one kantanka truck."

Abu commented:

"Abeg this time round lets take Kantanka to the world."

M_J added:

"I'm a driver I want to go with kantanka car can I join?"

Jimmy indicated:

"We need atleast one kantanka car in this trip. We beg!!"

Nhyiraba Pee Kay stated:

"Please consider Kantanka car."

Armani Garzy wrote:

"Consider one car from KANTANKA."

