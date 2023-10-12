Rebecca Osam, a Ghanaian with a background in performing arts, transitioned to entrepreneurship after returning to Ghana from the UK in 2014

She founded Reflo Company Limited, specializing in affordable pull-up diapers, and is also the Managing Director of Femme Fatale Productions Limited

Her commitment to Africa's potential, along with her advocacy for women's empowerment, underlines her aspiration to make a substantial impact on the African business landscape

Rebecca Osam, a versatile Ghanaian, embarked on a remarkable journey that transitioned her from a background in performing arts in the UK to a thriving entrepreneur in Ghana.

Following her GCSEs in London and a focus on performing arts at Richmond Upon Thames College, she returned to Ghana in 2014 and founded Reflo Company Limited, which specializes in producing affordable pull-up diapers.

Furthermore, she holds the position of Managing Director at Femme Fatale Productions Limited and actively contributes to The Florence Mensah Foundation, an organization initiated by her mother.

A Ghanaian lady Rebecca Osam who runs businesses in Ghana

Rebecca Osam is committed to Africa's success and women empowerment

In an exclusive statement to YEN.com.gh, Rebecca Osam expressed her unwavering commitment to Africa's potential, asserting that this dedication resonates throughout all her endeavors. She stated,

"I aim to leave a significant mark on the African business landscape while tirelessly advocating for women's empowerment in Africa."

Rebecca's transition from the arts to entrepreneurship has been a reflection of her dynamic approach and her deep-seated belief in the potential of the African continent.

