The Ghana Registered Nurses Association has said the impact that the flight of nurses has on Ghana's healthcare would be reduced if countries like Canada support

The head of the association, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, wants the support to be in the form of payment to train more nurses

She made the call when she spoke to CBC in a short documentary that aired on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Ghana Registered Nurses Association (GRNA) has proposed what it believes would reduce the impact of the huge number of nurses leaving the country on Ghana's healthcare system.

Every year, thousands of qualified nurses leave Ghana for countries like Canada, the US, the UK and Australia where nurses are paid better salaries.

In 2022, 7,000 Ghanaian nurses left for wealthier nations but this year the figures are much higher.

Between January and June 2023, over 5,200 registered nurses have left Ghana to wealthier nations.

President of GRNA, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, says while Ghanaian nurses cannot be prevented from exercising their right to travel outside for work, there must be mitigation steps to deal with the vacuum their leave in Ghana's healthcare system.

"It is not a fair deal that is going on. It's about time these countries actually approach Ghana to go into some form of formal bilateral arrangement. So if we package nurses from Ghana and bring them to Canada for example, Canada should be able to support the training in Ghana," she said.

Ofori-Ampofo made the comments when she spoke in a short documentary by Canada's state broadcaster, CBC.

The documentary acknowledges that Canada has for years been looking outside its borders to fill a critical nurse shortage, but its recruitment efforts are leaving Ghana’s hospitals short-staffed.

Not long ago, the International Council of Nurses warned about the danger of the mass exodus of Ghanaian nurses to Ghana.

