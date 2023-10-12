A video of how a Ghanaian woman reacted after finding out her daughter is active on TikTok has got tongues wagging

The woman, in a voice note sent to her daughter, wondered what she stands to gain by being an ardent user of TikTok

Many people who reacted to the video also shared their experiences of how their mothers reacted to the TikTok videos

A young Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after she opened up on how her mother reacted after finding out that she is a TikToker.

The lady @eveta_ took to TikTok post where she shared a voice note from her mother, who did not hide her displeasure over her actions.

Sounding very emotional in the audio, her mum wondered why she had decided to devote her time and energy to TikTok adding that what benefits was she deriving from it.

Lady shares how her mum reacted on finding out she is a TikToker Photo credit:@eveta_a/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"I am embarrassed that someone will see these videos and quickly conclude that it was my daughter doing this, Afia this is not my mother's upringing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The rant of the passionate mother led many netizens to ask the type of content the young lady was posting on TikTok, a question she answered saying she only uploads her singing videos.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 44,000 views and 100 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video also shared how their mothers reacted, after finding that they were active on TikTok.

MA stated:

She still got the gut to post this too your mom will find about this too

AlkaBruce75 asked:

Wait oh but what are you doing on TikTok?

afia Konama reacted:

afia people are always making their mothers cry

Sherridon

I’ve gone through your page but I don’t see anything I think your mum is my mum’s sister

Darhlis added:

This is my mum when my uncle sent my videos to her

Mom and daughter dance on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian young lady has got many people gushing after a video of she and her daughter dancing surfaced online.

The TikTok video had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16 years old.

In the video, they had hopped on to one of the trending TikTok songs and she shared the post with the caption;

"Tiktok trend with my teenage daughter "

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh