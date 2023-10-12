A pretty Ghanaian lady wants her boyfriend to give her a monthly salary of GH¢2,500 because she has agreed to be with him

The young man agreed and explained that he saw it as a form of investment since it would be for his lady's upkeep

The video on TikTok got many social media users commenting and advising the young man to let the lady go

A Ghanaian girl has asked her boyfriend to give him a monthly salary of GH¢2,500 for her upkeep and personal needs.

In a TikTok video, the lady asked his boyfriend if he would give her the allowance at the end of every month, and the boyfriend agreed.

In the video shared by @montanathecreator, the boyfriend explained that he would give her the amount if it were for the lady's upkeep.

“The money will be for your upkeep, your closet, body, cream. I’m giving it to her to invest in herself,” the boy explained.

The lady started smiling, possibly because she has a man who will spend on her as she desires.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@N insinuated:

She dey search for new father since her biological father was a shame

@Decided Riches asked:

How much does a degree holder earn in gh..??

@massive_yao wondered:

So like the relationship be job or what

@Fe.Lix wrote:

Sia na national service kraaa how much dem dey take

@ONDEM said:

He want to chop the gal and leave her

@Bra KP wrote:

The moment she said monthly allowance p3 red flag bi that

@Cocktail Mastersaid:

She chop wee toffee cos eii 2500? Na boi nu kraa ogyi s3n?

@kooprince1 wrote:

Am confused,I have to pay her for her to be with me,what for?what reason?What value will I get in return, if you don’t want to look good be there

Lady says her boyfriend is ugly

Earlier, a Ghanaian lady admitted that her boyfriend is ugly and caused a frenzy on social media.

In a TikTok video, the lady said she is with the boy because he takes good care of her, unlike her ex-boyfriend.

She added that she broke up with her former boyfriend because he could not cater to her needs.

Ghanaian lady warns against dating broke boys

Another lady shared her views on going out with broke boys.

She encouraged ladies to desist from dating men who do not have money and explained that such people are insecure.

Netizens shared their varied opinions on the lady's post.

Curvy Lady Says She Can't Date Guys In Kumasi

In a related development, a lady shared her dating experience with guys from various regions in Ghana and that sparked reactions online

In an interview, the lady said she would not want to go out with guys from Kumasi because of their bad English.

She said she loves men who can speak excellent English. Her comment saw many express their sentiments on the matter on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh