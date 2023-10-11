A video of a young lady's reaction when she walked in on her grandmother using her eye pencil has gone viral

The lady quizzed her grandmother why she failed to use shoe polish on her sandals but opted to use her eye pencil

Netizens who saw the video urged the young lady not to disturb her grandmother

A young Ghanaian lady did not hide her displeasure over the decision by her grandmother to use her eye pencil as shoe polish.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @sameeyra4_showed the moment she walked in on her grandmother, who was busily using the eye pencil on her sandals.

Sounding very displeased, she asked why the old woman did not use proper shoe polish but rather her eye pencil.

The old woman's response of not having a polish was still not enough, as the lady quickly retorted that she would let everyone know what she had done.

"What have I done, when you came, was I stealing", the old lady," replied.

The 39-second video was captioned:

"Everything this lady does in the house is the management for her"

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the video said the lady should not have reacted the way she did towards her grandmother.

@Yaa Racheal reacted:

Do u have to tell everybody

Mildy stated:

Can you leave Grandmother alone? )see management. That's my mum's favorite word

Quami Machete commented

Eiiiii Grandma

Sussana Acquah indicated:

leave grandma oooo

THE ORACLE added:

leave my grandma alone.

