Adu Agyei is a Ghanaian living in Switzerland for close to three decades and attempted to acquire properties back home

The man narrated that his uncle and cousin duped him of over $ 3,000, and his brother squandered the proceeds from his car business

He said the financial issues got him depressed to the point that he would burst out laughing for no reason at work

A Ghanaian man residing in Switzerland has shared what he went through after his uncle and brother duped him of huge sums of money.

Mr Adu Agyei said he became depressed after the first incident where his uncle mismanaged his money.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Mr Adu Agyei recounted that he sent his uncle in Ghana $3000 to purchase land and a tipper truck to work with.

He continued that his uncle did not use the money for what was stated, but he misused the funds and sponsored his son to the United Kingdom.

“My uncle informed me about a land and I sent him $3000 to buy the land. I also gave him my truck to work so the income can be used to build a house on the land. His son managed the business and used the proceeds to travel to the UK.”

After his uncle and cousin mismanaged the business, Mr Adu Agyei said he made his brother take over the business, but also disappointed him. His brother used the money to finance his education.

Mr Adu Agyei said these happenings made him depressed, and he would sometimes burst into laughter without any reason.

“I got depressed. I was working as an accountant at the time and I earned 8,500 Swiss francs (GH¢109,000). I could just burst out laughing for no reason. I could not explain to my boss when anytime he asked why I was laughing. One day I quit the job.”

Other people who were not family squandered his money and mismanaged his properties.

He cautioned Ghanaians living abroad to beware of dishonest people living in Ghana and ensure they trust the right people.

Watch the interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh