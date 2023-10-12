A Ghanian man was left astonished after he was offered a job in the UK under unexpected circumstance

In a video he said he and his friends went to KFC to buy food but he was offered a job on his first time of asking

Many people who saw the video felt motivated with others expressing the desire to relocate to the UK

A Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UK has motivated many people after he shared a video of how he was instantly offered a job.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man said he and his friends went to buy food at a KFC branch where he asked if there were job vacancies available at the workplace.

To his suprise,he said he was given a form to fill and submit it the next day so he could be offered a job.

He urged Ghanaians back home to relocate abroad so they could also work and earn a decent income.

At the time of writng the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 66 comments.

Ghanaians express hope of moving to UK

Many people who saw the video were desirous of moving to the UK due to evidence that jobs abounds in that country.

scholarx5 stated:

abroad is good how i wish i will be there one day

Young Cedis Never Broke Again reacted:

Lord please help me to get my visa in Jesus Christ amen

Atta Boakye indicated:

I know this guy years back in winneba south campus

I care wrote:

How I wish I could get someone to help me

Alexander stated:

Hmmm asemoo

Don't relocate abroad if earn GH¢5k to GH¢7k

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian man has advised people who earn a decent income not to relocate abroad.

In a video on the TikTok page of SVTV Africa, Yaw said persons who earn between GH¢5000 to GH¢7000 as a monthly salary to forgo the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

"So those people can travel abroad for holidays or for vacation, but for me, I would advise you not to come and hustle here.

