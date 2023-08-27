Akwasi Agyemang, a Ghanaian man living in Germany said he put his relations to a test to see what they will do if he was deported

The man who has lived in Germany for four years said, both family and friends rejected him and alleged he had been deported for the country

Others also said he lied about his Germany travel and was only home because he no longer had money to survive

A Ghanaian man living in Germany has narrated how he tested his family and friends back in Ghana to see how they would treat him if a negative incident happened to him.

Akwasi Agyemang explained that when he was travelling, he did not inform anybody because it happened suddenly. He asked his mother for money to use as transportation to the airport but she did not believe him.

“I remember I asked my mother for money transport to the airport, and she thought I was lying. She didn’t believe it until I was gone."

He told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that after some years in Germany, he decided to visit his family and friends back in Ghana.

When he returned to Ghana the first time, Akwasi Agyemang said he disguised himself just to see how people will react. He wore his old clothes, walked to the house while picking empty sachete water on the streets.

“They did not receive me well because I did not look like someone who had just arrived from abroad. I went home empty-handed, wore old clothes and picked up pure water sachet on the floor because the mentality had changed."

"When I was walking home, people hurriedly went to inform my mother that I was in and that I had gone mad. They told her I lied about travelling to Germany. Some of my friends insulted me but they were they were the same people who asked me for money to start businesses,” he recounted.

Even though Akwasi Agyemang was disappointed in his relations, he later told his family the truth.

"They were expecting me to bring a truckload of stuff to give them. I brought something, but I hid it until later. If I were indeed deported, they would not have given me food to eat,” he added.

